

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat is set to issue Eurozone final inflation and construction output data at 5:00 am ET Friday. Inflation is seen at 1.3 percent in December, unchanged from flash estimate, but above 1 percent logged in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1127 against the greenback, 122.58 against the yen, 1.0745 against the franc and 0.8520 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



