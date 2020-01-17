

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common shareholders of $366 million or $0.38 per share, compared to $390 million or $0.37 per share in the year-ago period.



Total revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $1.48 billion from $1.44 billion in the same period last year. Adjusted total revenue also rose to $1.48 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Net interest income and other financing income decreased 4 percent, while net interest margin decreased 13 basis points.



Non-interest income increased 17 percent on a reported and adjusted basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Financial expected the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.48 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



