

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Group (SDFG) said that it sold its waste management Group company K+S Entsorgung (Schweiz) AG to the Swiss-based Thommen-Furler Group. The selling price is in the lower single-digit million euro range.



K+S Entsorgung (Schweiz) AG, based in Delémont, specializes in the disposal and recovery of inorganic filter dust, sludge and ashes. Waste from industry, commerce and the public sector in Switzerland is disposed of in the two K+S underground disposal sites in Herfa-Neurode and Zielitz in Germany.



