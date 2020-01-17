

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation rose in December, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.1 percent increase in November.



Prices for housing, water and energy, and leisure and culture grew by 2.5 percent, each in December. Prices for restaurants and hotels rose by 3.4 percent and those for various goods and services increased 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in December.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.8 percent annually in December, following a 1.2 percent increase in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP gained 0.7 percent in December.



On an average, consumer price inflation was 1.5 percent in 2019 from 2.0 percent in 2018. The HICP rose to 1.5 percent in 2019 from 2.1 percent in the last year.



