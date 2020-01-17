

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $333 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $538 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $545 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $8.23 billion from $8.18 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $545 Mln. vs. $498 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $8.23 Bln vs. $8.18 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

