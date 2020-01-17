

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) said Friday that the proportion of its shares held by 'non-EU persons' declined to 39.5 percent, from 47.5 percent in February 2019. It will enable the group to remove maximum limits on non-EU ownership that ensure regulators class it as a European airline.



Last February, IAG decided that it was necessary to specify a maximum aggregate number of relevant Non-EU Shares. It was policy added to its bylaws.



IAG today said that although the policy has been withdrawn, it will continue to monitor the relevant Non-EU persons ownership level.



