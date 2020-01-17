

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $704 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $437 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $3.05 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $704 Mln. vs. $437 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.73 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.05 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STATE STREET-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de