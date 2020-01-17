

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $127.9 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $161.8 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kansas City Southern reported adjusted earnings of $178.4 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $729.5 million from $694.0 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $178.4 Mln. vs. $158.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q4): $729.5 Mln vs. $694.0 Mln last year.



