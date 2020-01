JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) said it stop the process of selling the mechatronic business, which operating under the brand name of Vincorion, as offers submitted do not correspond to the business potential, and thus, do not meet its expectation.



The company noted that it will operate Vincorion as an independent investment.



