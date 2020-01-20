

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased the most for the month of January after the general election, data published by property webside Rightmove showed Monday.



House prices increased 2.3 percent in January, the highest since the record started in 2002.



There now seems to be a release of this pent-up demand, which suggests we are in store for an active spring market, Miles Shipside, a director at Rightmove, said.



While there may well be more twists and turns to come in the Brexit saga, there is now an opportunity for sellers to get their property on the market for a spring move unaffected by Brexit deadlines, Shipside added.



