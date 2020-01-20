Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
16.01.20
10:32 Uhr
7,718 Euro
+0,032
+0,42 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,790
7,914
19.01.
7,790
7,914
17.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIGHTMOVE PLC7,718+0,42 %