

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency or MRA has expanded a recall for medical marijuana products sold at 13 different dispensaries in the state.



The regulatory agency said it has issued a health and safety advisory recall due to the sale of marijuana which failed safety compliance testing. Further details about the testing were not disclosed.



The original recall by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency or MRA on January 10 was for products sold at two Pharmaco locations in Bay City and one dispensary in Detroit, between October 15, 2019 and January 6, 2020.



The expanded recall, announced on Friday, includes different marijuana products sold at thirteen dispensaries. The potentially contaminated recalled products include marijuana flower strains, pre-rolled marijuana and vape cartridges.



The affected dispensaries include Thrive Provisioning Center in Jackson, Amazing Buds in Adrian, Choice Labs in Jackson, Nature's Medicine in Bay City, Green Wellness Ventures in Chesaning, Pharmaco Dank on Arrival in Bay City, Pharmaco Shake & Bake in Detroit, Pharmaco Remedii Battle Creek in Battle Creek, Greenhouse of Walled Lake, Wayne PRV in Wayne, Euclid in Bay City, Bloom City Club in Ann Arbor, and Pharmaco Motown Meds in Detroit.



The products were sold under various brand names such as Ice Cream, Orange Burst, Glue, Juju Glue, Dosi Doe, Elite Sour Strawberry Kush, Blueberry Muffin, Peanut Butter, Mitten Pound Cake, and Pebble Cereal. They were sold during different time periods between July 8, 2019 and January 8, 2020.



The MRA noted that all affected medical marijuana is required to have a label affixed to the container that indicates the METRC number assigned to the marijuana product.



Patients or caregivers possessing these affected medical marijuana products should return them to the provisioning center where they were purchased for proper disposal. The provisioning centers who carried the recalled products must notify about the recall to the patients or caregivers who purchased these medical marijuana products.



In September 2019, the MRA issued a recall for four medical marijuana products in the state after the products failed testing standards for pesticide and heavy-metal contamination.



The recall was part of the ongoing investigation by the MRA into the testing and reporting practices of a Michigan-based testing lab, Iron Laboratories.



In mid-August 2019, the regulator suspended Iron Laboratories' business license after it identified that the lab was providing inaccurate results as well as unreliable testing and reporting practices.



