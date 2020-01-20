

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the waiting period under the HSR Act with respect to the company's proposed acquisition of Synthorx, Inc. (THOR) has expired. The tender offer for Synthorx shares is scheduled to expire on January 22, 2020.



The company noted that the consummation of the offer remains subject to various conditions, including the tender of at least a majority of the shares outstanding immediately prior to the expiration of the offer and other customary conditions. The tender offer was commenced On December 23, 2019.



