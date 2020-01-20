Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866131 ISIN: GB0002634946 Ticker-Symbol: BSP 
Tradegate
20.01.20
09:15 Uhr
7,512 Euro
+0,148
+2,01 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,506
7,600
09:28
7,510
7,568
09:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC7,512+2,01 %
RAYTHEON COMPANY207,75-0,38 %