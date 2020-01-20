

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in early trade on Monday, as investors awaited more U.S. earnings, key macro data and the European Central Bank's first policy meeting of the year for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was down 7 points at 13,518 after climbing 0.7 percent on Friday.



Medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk soared 4.8 percent after its preliminary net sales for fiscal year 2019 rose by about 7.3 percent or about 6.0 percent net of currency effects from last year.



Optoelectronics company Jenoptik slid half a percent. The company said it stopped the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name of Vincorion.



Lufthansa shares fell 1.3 percent after its cabin crew union threatened longer strikes.



Automaker Daimler shed 0.9 percent. CEO Ola Kaellenius didn't rule out further job cuts beyond the announced 10,000 positions until 2022.



In economic releases, Germany's producer prices declined at a slower pace in December, data from Destatis showed.



Producer prices fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, slower than the 0.7 percent decrease seen in November. This was also slower than the 0.3 percent fall economists had forecast.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 0.1 percent after remaining unchanged in November. Economists had expected prices to remain flat in December.



