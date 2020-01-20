

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. earnings and a round of central bank policy meetings due this week.



IBM Corp., Netflix Inc, Intel Corp, American Express, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble and Texas Instruments Inc are among the prominent U.S. companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings this week.



The European Central Bank reviews its monetary policy on Thursday, with no change in the deposit rate expected. The Bank of Japan holds its meeting on Tuesday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 20 points, or 0.33 percent, at 6,081 after surging 1 percent on Friday.



Sanofi was moving lower. The pharmaceutical firm said the waiting period under the HSR Act with respect to the company's proposed acquisition of Synthorx, Inc. (THOR) has expired.



Oil & gas company Total SA edged up slightly as oil prices rose over 1 percent after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, potentially reducing national output to a fraction of its normal level.



