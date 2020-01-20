

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the European Commission has approved Mayzent or siponimod for the treatment of adult patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis or SPMS with active disease evidenced by relapses or imaging features of inflammatory activity.



The company noted that Mayzent addresses an unmet need for SPMS patients with active disease who, until now, did not have an oral treatment that has been shown to be effective in delaying progression in this patient population.



Multiple Sclerosis or MS disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss.



Multiple Sclerosis, which affects about 2.3 million people worldwide, is often characterized into three forms: primary progressive MS (PPMS), relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and SPMS, which follows from an initial RRMS course and is characterized by physical and cognitive changes over time, in presence or absence of relapses, leading to a progressive accumulation of neurological disability.



