Zwei ICE 3 (Baureihe 403) fahren an einem Solarpark bei Hellmitzheim vorbei","created_timestamp":"1529488799","copyright":"Deutsche Bahn AG","focal_length":"45","iso":"320","shutter_speed":"0.0008","title":"ICE 3 mit Solarpark bei Hellmitzheim","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title="ICE 3 mit Solarpark bei Hellmitzheim" data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.de/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2019/10/DB159997-300x150.jpg" data-large-file="https://www.pv-magazine.de/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2019/10/DB159997-1024x513.jpg" />Das Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk mit 42 Megawatt soll ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
DEUTSCHE BAHN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de