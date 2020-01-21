Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Xetra
20.01.20
17:35 Uhr
5,800 Euro
-0,031
-0,53 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,786
5,793
08:50
5,790
5,794
08:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BP
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BP PLC5,800-0,53 %