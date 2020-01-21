

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy Plc. (CNE.L) reported that its Oil and gas sales revenue for the year to 31 December 2019 was US$504 million at an average realised price of US64.52 per barrels of oil equivalent or boe, and average production cost was US$17.5 per boe.



Combined oil production net to Cairn from the Catcher and Kraken fields in 2019 averaged about 23,000 bopd, at upper end of guidance of ~21,000 to 23,000 bopd.



The company expects oil production to be 19,000 to 23,000 bopd for 2020.



The Arbitral Tribunal in India has indicated that it expects to be in a position to issue the Award in the summer of 2020. Cairn continues to have a high level of confidence in the merits of its claims in the arbitration and is seeking full restitution for losses of more than US$1.4 billion.



