

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) said Paul Mainwaring, Chief Financial Officer, intends to step down from executive roles. His departure date will be announced in due course, the Group said. IG Group has commenced a process to identify a successor with the assistance of an external search firm.



Separately, IG Group reported its results for the six months ended 30 November 2019. The Group said it has made good initial strategic and operational progress towards delivery of its medium-term objectives since the announcement of its revised strategy on 22 May 2019.



