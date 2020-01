LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L) said that it expects 2019 revenue and adjusted operating profit to be significantly ahead of 2018 and in line with market expectations. The company looks forward to further progress in 2020.



Net cash at 31 December 2019 was 26.4 million pounds, compared to 14.4 million pounds in the prior year.



The company will release its full year results on 25 March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SDL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de