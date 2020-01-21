

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Tuesday as concerns over a potential pandemic linked to the coronavirus outbreak in China sparked demand for safe-haven assets.



News that three katyusha rockets fell close to the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone in Iraqi capital also weighed on markets.



The benchmark DAX was down 70 points, or 0.52 percent, at 13,477 after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



Commerzbank fell 1.3 percent and Deutsche Bank shed 0.6 percent after Swiss lender UBS Group cut its profitability targets.



Wacker Neuson slumped 10 percent. The company cut its EBIT margin outlook for its fiscal year 2019, citing margin pressure resulting from efforts to sell off large volumes of new equipment and an impairment on raw materials in North America.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen lost more than 5 percent after flagging full-year net loss.



