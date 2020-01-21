

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Comerica Inc. (CMA) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company forecasts a decrease in net interest income due to the net impact of lower interest rates, 2019 funding actions and lower non-accrual interest recoveries, to be partially offset by loan growth.



The company also projects 1 percent growth in fiscal 2020 non-interest income, reflecting growth in card fees and fiduciary income, partially offset by lower derivative and warrant income, and assuming no returns on deferred compensation assets.



