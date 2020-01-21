Anzeige
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
21.01.20
15:05 Uhr
1.673,60 Euro
-9,00
-0,53 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.673,80
1.675,60
15:07
1.673,60
1.675,60
15:07
