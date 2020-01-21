

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook plans to add 1,000 new jobs in the UK this year, with more than half of this focused on technology.



The new jobs come ahead of Facebook's planned opening of its new office premises in King's Cross, London next year. It will take the social media giant's total employee count in the UK to more than 4,000 by the end of this year.



An announcement regarding the new jobs is expected to be made by Facebook's Chief Operating officer Sheryl Sandberg later on Tuesday, before she travels to Davos for the World Economic Forum.



The UK capital is already Facebook's biggest engineering hub outside of the U.S.



According to reports quoting Facebook, more than half of the new jobs will be technology-focused roles across software engineering, product design, and data science. The new roles will also focus on developing the WhatsApp app and Workplace, the business-focused version of Facebook.



Some of the new jobs could be within Facebook's 'Community Integrity' or CI team, which builds the tools used to detect and remove harmful content across Facebook's platforms such as Messenger Instagran and Whatsapp.



The expansion of Facebook's CI team comes as the social media giant strives to regain user trust following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.



The company had come under heavy criticism in 2018 in the wake of revelations that data relating to 87 million people was accessed by British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica without their permission.



In July 2018, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The fine was for allegedly failing to protect users' data and for violating a legally binding agreement with the U.S. government to protect the privacy of the data.



