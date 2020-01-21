Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140KD ISIN: US42824C1099 Ticker-Symbol: 2HP 
Tradegate
21.01.20
13:00 Uhr
13,534 Euro
+0,028
+0,21 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,376
13,484
14:51
13,334
13,444
14:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY13,534+0,21 %