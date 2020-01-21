

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) has filed lawsuit against Analog Devices, Inc. in a District Court alleging infringement of eight U.S. patents. In addition to seeking damages, Xilinx is requesting that Analog Devices be prohibited from selling or importing into the United States, products that infringe the company's intellectual property rights.



Xilinx said the lawsuit is related to the unauthorized use by Analog Devices of certain Xilinx technologies involving serializers/deserializers, high-speed analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters, as well as mixed-signal devices targeting 5G and other markets.



