Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Tradegate
21.01.20
14:48 Uhr
129,80 Euro
-1,00
-0,76 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,60
129,80
14:49
129,56
129,80
14:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY129,80-0,76 %