

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) said that it will receive a milestone payment from Roche triggered by European Commission conditional marketing authorisation for Polivy.



Polivy is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that utilizes Seattle Genetics' technology. It was developed and is commercialized by Roche/Genentech.



Polivy was approved in combination with bendamustine plus MabThera for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not candidates for a haematopoietic stem cell transplant.



Polivy was granted PRIME designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of people with R/R DLBCL in 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de