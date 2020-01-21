

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that the US Food and Drug Administration granted a priority review for the company's Biologics License Application or BLA seeking approval of belantamab mafodotin for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma whose prior therapy included an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody.



In 2017, belantamab mafodotin was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA, which is intended to facilitate the development of investigational medicines that have shown clinical promise for conditions where there is significant unmet need.



Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer and is generally considered treatable, but not curable. In the US, more than 32,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma last year and nearly 13,000 people died from the disease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de