

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence recovered in January after weakening in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -6 from -8 in December. Economists had forecast a sharp improvement to -3.2.



In November, the index score was -6.



The macroeconomic outlook has improved at the start of the year and hence, the general economic situation for the coming months is thus expected to be brighter, the bank said.



Further, concern about an increase in unemployment over the next year has subsided.



For the third month in a row, households did not change their assessment of their financial situation, which is modestly pessimistic. That said, they are planning to save more in the next few months, the report said.



