

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $641 million, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $461 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $676 million or $2.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $10.89 billion from $10.49 billion last year.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $676 Mln. vs. $656 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.67 vs. $2.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.65 -Revenue (Q4): $10.89 Bln vs. $10.49 Bln last year.



