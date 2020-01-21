

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, losing ground against some peers and scoring solid gains against some, amid news about the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China and a downward revision in global growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund.



The dollar index, which declined to a low of 97.39, later recovered to 97.60, down slightly from previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar was at $1.1085, up from Monday's close of $1.1096.



Survey results from the ZEW - Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research showed that German economic confidence strengthened to the highest level since 2015.



According to the report, the economic sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 26.7 in January from 10.7 in December. This was the highest since July 2015, when the score was 29.7. Economists had forecast a reading of 15.0 for January.



Against pound sterling, the dollar recovered from the day's low $1.3082, but was still down 0.25% from previous close. The sterling's gain was on the back of a report showing a jump in UK employment rate.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the employment rate rose by 0.6 percentage points annually to a record 76.3% in three months to November.



The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8%, in line with expectations.



The Japanese currency was trading at 109.84 yen a dollar around late afternoon, recovering from a low of 110.22.



The dollar was up against the loonie and Swiss franc, at 1.3072 and 0.9689, respectively. Against the Aussie, it gained nearly 0.4%, with the Aussie-Dollar pair at 1.3072.



The Yuan was down nearly 0.6% against the dollar, at 6.9049, coming off six-month highs recorded on Monday. The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China contributed to yuan's weakness.



