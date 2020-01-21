

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday see January results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the index slipped 1.9 percent on month to a score of 95.1.



Australia also will see December figures for skilled vacancies; in November, vacancies were down 1.3 percent on month.



Japan will release December numbers for department store sales and condominium sales; in November, they were down an annual 6.0 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



South Korea will provide preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year.



Malaysia will see December data for consumer prices; in November, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX