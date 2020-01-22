

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Basilea Pharmaceutica said Wednesday that it extended its clinical supply agreement with Roche to explore a combination of Basilea's panFGFR kinase inhibitor derazantinib and Roche's atezolizumab in patients with gastric (stomach) cancer.



The initial clinical supply agreement covered urothelial (bladder) cancer and was concluded in January 2019.



Basilea expects to start a biomarker-driven multi-cohort phase 1/2 study in advanced gastric cancer patients with FGFR genetic aberrations in the third quarter of 2020. The study will assess the efficacy and safety of derazantinib as mono- and combination therapy in the second-line setting.



Basilea will be the sponsor of the study and Roche will provide clinical supply of atezolizumab, a PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor.



