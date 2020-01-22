

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported retail revenue of 719 million pounds for the 13 weeks ended 28 December 2019, up 1% reported or 2% at CER from previous year. Comparable store sales growth was 3%, for the quarter. The comparable store sales growth was led by full price sales, driven by new product availability.



For fiscal 2020, the Group now projects total revenue to grow by a low single digit percentage at CER compared to previous guidance of broadly stable. Adjusted operating margin is expected to remain broadly stable at CER.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BURBERRY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de