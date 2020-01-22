

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer J Sainsbury plc (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) announced Wednesday that it has appointed Simon Roberts as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from June 1.



Roberts, currently Retail and Operations Director, succeeds Mike Coupe, who will be retiring at end of May.



Coupe is leaving the company after fifteen years of working, including almost six years as CEO.



The company noted that Coupe will remain a Director from June 1 until the AGM on July 2, at which point he will retire from the company. During this time, he will be available to Roberts, the Chairman and the Board and will support with the transition and an orderly handover of responsibilities.



