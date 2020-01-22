

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's manufacturing confidence rose in January after easing in the preceding month, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.



The manufacturing confidence index increased to 100 in January from 98 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 101. In November, the confidence reading was 102.



The survey showed that the balance of opinion on past production rose to zero in January from minus 1 in the previous month.



The balance on personal production prospects improved to 6 in January from 4 in December. Meanwhile, the balance on general production prospects remained unchanged at minus 5 in January.



Regarding employment, the survey revealed that the opinion on the past situation increased slightly and the expected variations remained stable. Both indicators remained above their long-term average.



