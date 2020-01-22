

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $3.04 billion, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $5.03 billion or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $20.75 billion from $20.39 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.03 Bln. vs. $5.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $20.75 Bln vs. $20.39 Bln last year.



