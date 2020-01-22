

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $701 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $701 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $0.64 last year.



