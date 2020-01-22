

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices fell for the third month in a row in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 1.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.4 percent decrease in November.



Among components, prices in manufacturing declined 1.8 percent annually in December.



Meanwhile, prices in water supply grew 3.4 percent and those in mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 1.0 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in December.



On an average, producer prices increased 1.9 percent in 2019 compared to the last year.



