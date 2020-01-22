

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Canadian technology and media company Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO) provided total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now expects total service revenue to range between a decline of 2 percent and a growth of 2 percent from C$12.97 billion revenues reported in fiscal 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de