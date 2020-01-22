

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Autonomous vehicle manufacturer Cruise, a unit of General Motors, unveiled a self-driving all-electric shuttle prototype called Origin. Cruise further said it is hiring for a planned self-driving car service for the cities.



The San Francisco, California-based company said the new vehicle does not have the steering wheel, the rear view mirror, or the pedals. The Cruise Origin is packed with full of new technologies to provide a superhuman sensing performance.



Never blinking and always alert to what's in front, behind, and all around it, the Origin will operate beyond human capabilities.



The vehicle comes with multi-layered suite of sensors that can see broader wavelength spectrums than humanly possible. The AI processes decisions faster than the human brain. Origin has the the ability to see at night and through poor weather conditions.



The Origin also provides ample space to seat six people, who can get into through large sliding doors, three times larger than an average car door.



In a tweet, Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said, 'In order to improve life in cities, the Origin needs to be affordable. Its ability to drive itself day and night and last over 1M miles will save households in San Francisco up to $5,000 a year in transportation costs.'



Cruise had initially planned to launch the ride-hailing service by the end of 2019 but that was delayed. Cruise currently operates more than 150 autonomous vehicles on a daily basis in San Francisco.



Cruise, founded in 2013 by Kyle Vogt, was acquired by GM in 2016 based on the progress made in developing self-driving technology. In 2018, Cruise become a majority-owned GM unit with outside investments from SoftBank, Honda, and T. Rowe Price. As per its website, Cruise has raised a total of $7.25 billion for the development of self driving technology, while the company reportedly is worth $20 billion.



In recent developments in the self- driving technology, Ford said its Autonomous Vehicle, Bronco and Ranger modification center in Wayne will complete the automaker's first autonomous vehicles starting in 2021.



Further, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been selected by Zenuity, a developer of software for self-driving and assisted driving cars, recently for the crucial AI and high-performance computing infrastructure the systems need.



