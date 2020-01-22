

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) has agreed to acquire Clearpool Group Inc., a New York-based provider of holistic electronic trading solutions and an independent agency broker-dealer. Clearpool has over 100 clients, primarily U.S. broker dealers. Its Algorithmic Management System provides a suite of algorithmic trading tools designed to service the best execution needs of institutional clients.



'The acquisition of Clearpool gives us access to leading next-gen trading technology and a broker-dealer client base,' said Dan Barclay, CEO, BMO Capital Markets.



