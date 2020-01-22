

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) said that FedEx Ground now delivers FedEx Home Delivery packages on Sundays to most U.S. residences. It will increase most shipping lanes by one or two days.



FedEx Ground began delivering residential packages on Sundays during the most recent peak holiday season, the company said.



FedEx Ground experienced 42% year-over-year growth in FedEx Home Delivery package volume during December. It delivered nearly eight million FedEx Home Delivery packages on Sundays between Black Friday and Christmas Eve.



According to the company, about 18% of FedEx Ground packages were delivered one full day early.



