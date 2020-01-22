Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H9GN ISIN: US69370C1009 Ticker-Symbol: PMTA 
Tradegate
22.01.20
19:33 Uhr
72,50 Euro
+1,32
+1,85 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PTC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PTC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,95
79,58
22:44
71,76
72,40
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PTC
PTC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PTC INC72,50+1,85 %