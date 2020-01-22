

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER) reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.88 compared to $0.63, a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter revenue was $655 million, growth of 26% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $611.67 million for the quarter.



For the first quarter, the company projects: revenue of $670 million to $710 million, and non-GAAP net income of $0.86 to $0.96 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.62 on revenue of $551.22 million.



Teradyne's Board declared an 11% increase to the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share, payable on March 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2020. The Board also authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program and the company expects to repurchase a minimum of $250 million of its common stock in 2020.



Shares of Teradyne were up more than 8% after hours.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

