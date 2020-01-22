

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly planning to begin assembling a new low-cost iPhone 9 in February.



According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino, California-based company is expected to officially unveil the new phone as early as March. The assembly work for the new handset will be split among Taiwan-based manufacturers Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron and Wistron.



The phone will be the first lower-cost iPhone model since the iPhone SE. It is expected to look similar to the iPhone 8 and include a 4.7-inch screen. The phone will feature iPhone 11-matching Apple A13 Bionic chipset.



The iPhone 8 is still on the market, currently selling for $449, whereas Apple sold the iPhone SE for $399 when that handset launched in 2016.



Apple will also release flagship iPhones later in 2020, which will feature 5G connectivity, faster processors, and new 3-D cameras, Bloomberg News reported.



