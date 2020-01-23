Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NFJ ISIN: GB00BVC3CB83 Ticker-Symbol: JL0 
Frankfurt
22.01.20
15:35 Uhr
4,552 Euro
+0,016
+0,35 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,452
4,592
09:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN LAING
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC4,552+0,35 %
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA26,150-1,25 %