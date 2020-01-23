

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure company John Laing Group plc. (JLG.L) announced Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Olivier Brousse has tendered his resignation in order to take up a senior position at Veolia Group.



The company noted that Brousse will remain as CEO while he assists the company to effect an orderly transition.



John Laing is in the process of identifying a new CEO and will provide updates, as appropriate, in due course.



John Laing's Chairman, Will Samuel, said, 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Olivier for his valuable contribution to the Board and the Company, particularly in delivering the successful IPO and his leadership in evolving the Group's geographic footprint and the diversification of the portfolio. Olivier will leave behind a strong management team and a Company that is in good shape.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHN LAING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de