

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) reported pretax profit of 9.0 million pounds for the six months ended 30 November 2019 compared to 8.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 2.3 pence compared to 2.4 pence. On a like-for-like basis, earnings per share was 2.4 pence, flat with prior year.



Adjusted operating profit on a like-for-like basis rose 11.5% to 16.5 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings pare share was 4.2 pence compared to 3.9 pence. On a like-for-like basis, basic adjusted earnings per share was 4.3 pence compared to 3.9 pence.



First-half revenue from continuing operations increased by 5.3% to 132.7 million pounds from 126.0 million pounds, previous year. On a constant currency basis, Group revenue increased by 4.2%.



Looking forward, NCC Group plc expects its full year trading to be in line with expectations.



The Board recommended an unchanged interim dividend of 1.50 pence per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 March 2020, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 February 2020.



